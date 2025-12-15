Bersatu leader questions proposed Melaka-Indonesia bridge

Melaka opposition leader Dr Yadzil Yaakub also raised concerns over the environmental impact of the project on the state’s coastline. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Melaka opposition leader Dr Yadzil Yaakub has questioned the purpose and viability of a proposed bridge to connect Melaka to Indonesia, currently under study by the state government.

Saying such a project was executable, Yadzil nonetheless asked if the Melaka government had the financial capability to foot the cost, describing it as unrealistic.

He said the state government collected a limited amount of revenue annually, nearly all of which was used for operational expenditure, and that it was still in debt to several parties, including the federal government.

“If we can’t pay off our existing debt, how can the state government convince the people that it can prudently manage a new debt worth billions of ringgit?

“The reality is that the Melaka government’s expenditure is heavily dependent on Putrajaya’s help. If we need federal aid just to repair state roads, how can we fund the construction of a bridge crossing the Straits of Malacca?

“And with national debt rising and fiscal pressure continuing, it would be unreasonable to hope that the federal government will bear the financial burden of this proposed mega project,” the Bersatu man said in a statement.

Last week, Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh said the proposed bridge spanning over 47km would connect Pengkalan Balak in Masjid Tanah to Indonesia.

A study on the proposed project will commence in January, with the state government spending RM500,000 for a consultant firm to study the technical, economical and logistical aspects of the proposal.

Given the conversion of 5,000ha of land in Masjid Tanah into a new industrial area, Rauf said the bridge would have a strong positive impact on Melaka’s economy.

However, Yadzil said embarking on the project via a private finance initiative or private concession would still mean high toll fees and the risk of the project becoming a white elephant.

He added that the part of Indonesia to which the bridge would connect was not a main economic hub, and would likely produce minimal returns for Melaka.

“And if the concession fails, the government would be forced to save the project using public funds. In all scenarios, the people are the victims,” he said.

The Bemban assemblyman also raised concerns over the project’s environmental impact on the coastline, as well as the state government’s track record of failed projects.