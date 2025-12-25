Bersatu cannot stay silent on Perlis plot, says Tuan Ibrahim

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said what happened in Perlis was far more serious than in Nenggiri, Kelantan, as it directly affected the stability of the PN state government.

PETALING JAYA : PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has called on Bersatu to act against its five Perlis assemblymen who reportedly signed statutory declarations (SDs) to withdraw support for Shukri Ramli as menteri besar, saying that the Islamic party has taken action against its own representatives who had done the same.

In a statement, Tuan Ibrahim stressed that Bersatu must take stern measures as a sign of respect towards its fellow component party in Perikatan Nasional (PN), as well as to ensure that intra-coalition discipline and ties remained intact.

Tuan Ibrahim reminded Bersatu of its decision last year to sack former Nenggiri assemblyman Azizi Abu Naim for supporting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, paving the way for a by-election in that Kelantan state seat.

“PAS has acted by taking disciplinary action (against its representatives), and now I feel that Bersatu should do the right thing with its representatives,” he added.

Yesterday, the Islamic party terminated the membership of its three Perlis assemblymen – Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong), and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) – for joining their Bersatu counterparts in retracting support for Shukri.

Shukri resigned today as menteri besar, after three years, citing health problems.

He expressed disappointment in his PAS colleagues for betraying him in the ouster plot, which caught him off guard.

Meanwhile, PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had a stronger message for Bersatu in urging it to take disciplinary action against its assemblymen.

“Failure to do so could be seen as a signal that Bersatu is no longer interested in maintaining political cooperation with PAS within PN,” he said in a Facebook post.