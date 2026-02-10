Saifuddin Abdullah meets with Bersatu appeals board

Former Bersatu Supreme Council member Saifuddin Abdullah said his meeting with the party’s appeals board today focused on the procedural aspects of the disciplinary board’s actions.

PETALING JAYA : Saifuddin Abdullah, who was recently sacked from Bersatu, met with the party’s appeals board today to explain what happened at his last meeting with the disciplinary board on Dec 6.

The former Bersatu Supreme Council member said he tabled three demands “based on principles of natural justice” during the 85-minute session today and requested a new date for a meeting with the disciplinary board that “complies with these principles”.

“I tabled my arguments based on a 12-page letter I had presented to the appeals board on Jan 16.

“I was never asked to attend a new meeting with the disciplinary board. However, I was informed by the board on Jan 6 that the decision had been made to sack me,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin said the meeting with the appeals board focused on the procedural aspects of the disciplinary board’s actions.

“I also handed over a 40-page open letter to the appeals board titled ‘Muhyiddin has lost his way and should resign’,” he said.

FMT last reported that the disciplinary board’s letter to Saifuddin on Jan 6 stated that he had violated Clause 9.1.4 of Bersatu’s constitution but did not specify the exact nature of the offence.

Saifuddin was previously called up by the board following his calls for Muhyiddin to resign as Bersatu president. These calls were made in news interviews and a joint statement by several divisional leaders.

He claimed Muhyiddin had “lost his leadership qualities” and urged the resignation of senior party figures, including Azmin Ali and Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.