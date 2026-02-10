In cryptic poem, Radzi rues ‘pain’ of Bersatu turmoil

Bersatu vice-president Radzi Jidin (first from left) said all quarters should put aside their grievances, amid infighting between factions aligned with party president Muhyiddin Yassin (second from right) and his deputy, Hamzah Zainudin (second from left). (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu vice-president Radzi Jidin has lamented the “pain of no peace” in a cryptic poem believed to be referring to the infighting in the party.

In a Facebook post, the Putrajaya MP said all quarters in the party should seek to close ranks and put aside their grievances and barbs.

Radzi also appeared determined to make peace between the warring factions aligned with party president Muhyiddin Yassin and his deputy, Hamzah Zainudin, even as the infighting intensifies.

“Although the situation is growing heated, we continue to look for peace as we are aware that many are counting on us out there for religion, race and country.

“It is not easy to seek peace when trust has started to break away,” he said.

This comes after Radzi’s fellow Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee publicly called for Muhyiddin to step down as Bersatu president.

Kiandee, the six-term Beluran MP, accused Muhyiddin of failing to manage the crisis in Bersatu and of being focused on staying on as party president in hopes of one day being reappointed as prime minister.

Bersatu has been fraught with infighting for months amid a leadership tussle between Muhyiddin and Hamzah, the opposition leader.

The turmoil led to calls from both factions for the leaders to step down from their posts, as well as disciplinary action against three MPs, including Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Saifuddin Abdullah, who were sacked.

Calls for Muhyiddin to quit as Bersatu president grew stronger amid a separate dispute with PAS over the Perikatan Nasional chairmanship, which he relinquished on Jan 1.

‘Kiandee should resign’

In a statement, Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz urged Kiandee to resign for breaching the party’s constitution and code of ethics for members.

Tun Faisal accused Kiandee of failing to carry out his responsibility as a Bersatu vice-president after attacking Muhyiddin and failing to get Hamzah’s supporters to toe the party line.

He also claimed that Kiandee, the Sabah Bersatu chief, was at fault for the party’s poor performance in the Sabah polls on Nov 29 where Bersatu failed to win a single seat.

He rubbished Kiandee’s claim that the disciplinary board was misusing its procedures to clamp down on dissent in Bersatu, specifically from those aligned with Hamzah.

“Kiandee should relinquish his vice-presidency for his failure to effectively carry out his functions,” he said.

Separately, another Bersatu vice-president, Ahmad Faizal Azumu, joined 16 other division leaders in Perak in signing a memorandum calling for Hamzah to be sacked from the party.

In the memorandum sighted by FMT, Faizal said the division leaders accused Hamzah of “systematically” breaching the party’s constitution and moral failures as Bersatu deputy president.

They also accused Hamzah of being behind multiple efforts to undermine and even oust Muhyiddin as Bersatu president. Faizal signed off as Tambun Bersatu chief.