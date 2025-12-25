PAS’s Shukri resigns as Perlis MB

Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli was appointed as menteri besar of Perlis in November 2022.

PETALING JAYA : PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli has resigned as Perlis menteri besar after three years in the post, citing health reasons.

His resignation comes after eight Perikatan Nasional assemblymen withdrew support for him, including three who were from PAS but had their memberships terminated yesterday.

The retraction of their support meant that Shukri had lost majority support as he only had the backing of six PAS assemblymen in the 15-member Perlis legislative assembly.

However, the seats of the three now-former PAS assemblymen were vacated earlier today following the terminations of their party memberships, throwing Shukri’s majority support into limbo.

Prior to his resignation this evening, Shukri would have had the support of six PAS assemblymen while Bersatu’s five assemblymen would be in the opposition.

Shukri was admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, the same day FMT reported that eight assemblymen withdrew support for the Perlis menteri.

He was warded after experiencing chest pain upon returning from an overseas trip and discharged the next day.