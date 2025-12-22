8 Perlis reps alleged to have pulled support for MB

Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli will lose simple majority support in the 15-seat state assembly if the nine assemblymen succeed in withdrawing their support for him. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Rumours are swirling that eight assemblymen in Perlis have withdrawn support for menteri besar Shukri Ramli, who is from PAS.

A source from Perikatan Nasional told FMT the eight assemblymen had submitted statutory declarations to the Perlis ruler on Thursday, stating that they no longer back Shukri.

The source claimed they include the five assemblymen from Bersatu – Abu Bakar Hamzah (Kuala Perlis), Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) and Marzita Mansor (Sena).

“The others who have withdrawn support for Shukri are the PAS representatives holding the Chuping, Bintong, and Guar Sanji seats,” the source said.

The Chuping, Bintong, and Guar Sanji state seats are held by Saad Seman, Fakhrul Anwar Ismail and Ridzuan Hashim, respectively.

PKR’s sole representative in the state assembly, Gan Ay Ling, is also believed to have submitted an SD to the ruler.

Following the 2022 state election, PN holds 14 of the 15 seats in the state assembly. Without the backing of the eight assemblymen, Shukri loses simple majority support to remain as menteri besar.

The source claimed that Bersatu is behind the move to oust Shukri, seeking to wrest control of the state and install its own menteri besar.

FMT has reached out to Bersatu and PAS’s information chiefs for comment.

The source also said that Shukri, who is the Sanglang assemblyman, met with the PAS central committee yesterday to discuss the alleged plot to remove him.

Today, Bernama reported that Shukri was receiving treatment at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur after experiencing chest pain upon returning from an overseas trip.