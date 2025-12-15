MBSJ to fund independent traffic study for proposed Subang flyover

Subang MP Wong Chen said the new traffic impact assessment study would be prepared by Perunding Atur Trafik Sdn Bhd, a firm he selected and that his constituents agreed to.

PETALING JAYA : The Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) has agreed to fund an independent traffic impact assessment (TIA) of the proposed flyover project in Subang Jaya, with the report to be made public once completed.

Subang MP Wong Chen said the decision was reached during a meeting last Friday with mayor Amirul Azizan Rahim.

“Given the special circumstances and controversy surrounding this matter, I welcome this departure from the usual practice of relying on a TIA prepared by a developer.

“This initiative will uphold integrity and avoid any perceived or real conflict of interests,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Last month, several SS14 residents held a protest against the proposed flyover connecting Jalan Lagoon Selatan to the Subang-Kelana Link, claiming they were kept in the dark on its details even after their last engagement with MBSJ on the matter in August.

They were concerned that it would worsen congestion in their area instead of actually serving Subang Jaya residents, and claimed MBSJ refused to share the TIA report it had prepared for the flyover.

MBSJ however said the project had gone through the necessary evaluations, including the TIA, and a development order had in fact been approved by its one-stop centre committee.

The flyover will provide motorists with a smoother route towards the Federal Highway and New Klang Valley Expressway.

Wong said the new TIA would be prepared by Perunding Atur Trafik Sdn Bhd, a firm he had selected and that his constituents agreed to.

He said the residents opposing the flyover were local taxpayers and had legitimate expectations that the council would act independently and safeguard their interests.

“We hope the TIA will be completed within a reasonable timeframe, but not later than two months from today,” he said.