2 held after video of ‘basikal lajak’ stunt goes viral

A grab from a video showing one of the boys almost colliding with a car at the traffic lights junction in Putra Heights on Dec 4.

KUALA LUMPUR : Police have arrested two teenage boys after a video of them riding ‘basikal lajak’ (illegally modified bicycles) dangerously at the Putra Heights traffic light junction in Subang Jaya went viral on social media.

Subang Jaya police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the duo were arrested in Bukit Lanchong, Shah Alam, yesterday.

He said police received a report at 5.13pm yesterday regarding the TikTok video, which showed one of the boys speeding past a red light, and another almost colliding with a car.

An investigation found that the incident occurred at 5.55pm on Dec 4 with the teenagers heading from Persiaran Putra Perdana towards Kampung Tengah.

The case is being investigated under Section 54(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous cycling involving “basikal lajak”..