PH’s reforms ‘imported’ from the West have failed, says Hadi

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang warned that Malaysian reformers following Western models risk sinking along with them. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has criticised the “Western-imported” reforms implemented by the Pakatan Harapan-led unity government, warning that they are steering Malaysia towards moral and social decline.

Hadi said the reforms, aimed at improving social, political, economic, and religious systems, “remain strongly tied to secular principles based solely on human reasoning, not guided by Allah”.

He pointed to Western countries as cautionary examples, saying similar reforms have contributed to rising crime and social disorder abroad.

“The destructive effects are spreading in our country. In the past, Malay Muslims did not commit suicide, but now it happens.

“Even smaller misbehaviours, like family conflicts or bullying in schools, have become more common, especially in today’s open-media era, which spreads foreign influences into every home,” he said in a statement today.

Hadi cited Turkey under Mustafa Kemal Ataturk as an example, arguing that Western-style reforms failed to restore the country’s greatness.

“On the contrary, the country fell further into decline, suffering from the failure of these reforms, whether in Eastern bloc countries shifting towards the West or Western bloc countries pursuing their own agendas.

“Thus, the pioneers of reform in Malaysia, who rely on or remain passengers of the Western bloc, will sink along with it,” he said.

Reforms remain a central feature of PH’s agenda, with election manifestos emphasising institutional changes such as parliamentary oversight and anti-corruption measures.

This has been reaffirmed after the Nov 29 Sabah state election, in which PKR won only one seat, and DAP failed to secure any of the eight seats it contested.

However, various NGOs such as Bersih have said the implementation has been inconsistent and slow since PH became part of the unity government.