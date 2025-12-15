Umno doesn’t have direct ties with DAP, says Zahid

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said having political rationale was more important. (Bernama pic)

SELAYANG : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today played down MCA’s ultimatum against any cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) components and DAP in the next general election (GE16), saying his party has no direct relationship with DAP.

Zahid said the only relationship that had been established was between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“We have never had a direct relationship with DAP. Our relationship is between BN and PH. We must establish the basic premise that this cooperation is not party to party but coalition to coalition.

“This issue can be resolved and we can reach an understanding. I think what’s more important is having political rationale.

“When GE16 is held, leave it to the main leadership of both coalitions to manage and address any issues that arise,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The Umno-led BN played a crucial role in enabling Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to form the unity government in the wake of the 2022 general election, which had resulted in a hung Parliament.

PH won 81 parliamentary seats while BN won 30, including 25 by Umno in its worst electoral performance to date. MCA defended the two seats it previously held.

Earlier this month, MCA’s general assembly said it rejected any form of cooperation with DAP in GE16, and that the party should set its own course if any BN component proceeded to work with DAP in the nationwide polls.

Zahid previously said BN planned to continue its alliance with PH in GE16 despite calls for his coalition to go solo.