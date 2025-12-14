MIC to stay in BN until Supreme Council decides, says Saravanan

MIC deputy president M Saravanan said the party’s top leadership will convene soon to discuss MIC’s political direction.

PETALING JAYA : MIC will remain a component of Barisan Nasional until a final decision is made by the party’s Supreme Council, says MIC deputy president M Saravanan.

The Tapah MP said the party’s top leadership will convene soon to discuss MIC’s political direction, including speculation about the possibility of joining Perikatan Nasional, according to Berita Harian.

“Until a decision is made by the MIC Supreme Council, we remain with BN,” he told reporters after an event at the Tapah MIC branch today.

His statement came hours after BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi warned that any party leaving the coalition would not be readmitted if they want to rejoin the coalition later.

Saravanan said: “We fully leave this matter to the MIC Supreme Council. The council will carefully consider all views from delegates before making a final decision. For now, we are waiting for the meeting date,” he said, adding it will likely be held next month.

When asked whether MIC is inclined to stay or leave BN, Saravanan reiterated that the decision is not his alone to make. “I leave it to the council members, but I agree with Zahid’s statement that anyone who leaves may not be accepted back into BN,” he said.

MIC has been weighing a departure from BN due to dissatisfaction with its role in the unity government and has even sent an inquiry to PN to obtain more information about joining the opposition coalition.

Zahid, speaking at the Indian Progressive Front’s general assembly, said: “Once you leave BN, there will be no road back.” He noted that the political landscape remains fluid, with the next general election less than two years away. “Many things can happen now and changes are expected,” he said.

MIC, together with MCA and Umno, is a founding member of the pre-independence Alliance Party, which became BN in 1973.