GRS likely to step aside for BN in Lamag by-election, says Hajiji

Hajiji Noor said discussions are ongoing with Umno president and BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the possibility of GRS giving way to the coalition in both the Lamag and Kinabatangan by-elections.

PETALING JAYA : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is unlikely to contest the Lamag state seat in the upcoming by-election, says its chairman Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah chief minister, said that while discussions within the coalition are ongoing, the bloc is inclined to make way out of respect for the party that previously won the seat.

“We will discuss this within GRS, but I want to state that most likely we will not contest. We will respect the party that won,” The Borneo Post quoted him as saying.

Barisan Nasional won the Lamag seat in the 17th state election through the late Bung Moktar Radin, who also served as the Kinabatangan MP. Bung died on Dec 5.

Hajiji said GRS would instead focus on supporting BN to ensure its victory in the by-election.

Asked if the same approach would apply to both the Lamag state and Kinabatangan parliamentary by-elections, he said discussions would be held with Umno president and BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“That is what we want to discuss. But in principle, we will give way,” he said.

The Election Commission has set Jan 24 for both the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections, with nomination day on Jan 10 and early voting on Jan 20.

Earlier today, Sabah Umno chief Jafry Ariffin said the party is seeking discussions with GRS on both by-elections, adding that it sees the need to reach a consensus with the Sabah unity government before finalising its election strategy.

“I feel that it is necessary for us to discuss with the leadership of the Sabah government to jointly find a solution regarding the Lamag and Kinabatangan by-elections,” he said.

Jafry added that Sabah Umno has already started preliminary preparations, including divisional meetings and grassroots engagement in Lamag, Kuamut, and Sukau, believing that BN should defend both seats based on Bung’s track record.