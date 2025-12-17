Mustapha’s appointment could ‘backfire’ if 40% revenue pledge unmet, says analyst

Sepanggar MP Mustapha Sakmud was appointed Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister in yesterday’s Cabinet reshuffle.

PETALING JAYA : An analyst has cautioned that Sepanggar MP Mustapha Sakmud’s appointment as Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister could derail his political future unless the Sabah PKR chief demonstrates tangible progress in securing the long-promised 40% revenue share for the state.

Lee Kuok Tiung of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) said Pakatan Harapan (PH) was facing a “wave of rejection” on social media, and that Mustapha’s appointment seemed to be a tactical move to strengthen the coalition’s position in Sabah after its poor showing in the recent state election.

“PH’s performance in the Sabah election was obviously less than encouraging. They need to do something to show they are committed to the defence of Sabah’s rights.

“The 40% revenue issue is currently being negotiated between the federal government and the state government, (but) at this point, the people of Sabah only want to see the 40% paid out.

“So Mustapha’s appointment may ‘backfire’ on him and end his political career in the next general election if he cannot bring about any significant changes.”

Political analyst Romzi Ationg of UMS agreed that Mustapha, formerly the deputy higher education minister, would have his work cut out for him in his new role due to dissatisfaction over the delay in implementing Sabah’s entitlement to 40% of federal revenue derived from the state.

He said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would want Mustapha to address unhappiness on the ground about the revenue-sharing, the details of which are being ironed out by Treasury officials and the Sabah state secretary.

“The objective is to make sure Sabahans know that the prime minister is focused on Sabah,” he said, adding that Anwar, the PKR president, “wants to make sure PKR can win more seats in Sabah”.

Sabah politicians have long called on the federal government to honour the entitlement of 40% of net revenue derived from the state as agreed on in 1963.

Use of the formula has been suspended since 1974, with the federal government instead providing increased special grants to Sabah and Sarawak.

In October, the Kota Kinabalu High Court affirmed Sabah’s entitlement to 40% of federal revenue earned in the state, as provided for in the Federal Constitution.

The court also ruled that a post-2021 review conducted by the government on the state’s entitlement was illegal, irrational, procedurally improper and disproportionate.

Focus on MA63

Analyst Syahruddin Awang Ahmad said Mustapha’s immediate priority should be to push for the full implementation of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) provisions and ensure the equitable allocation of resources and funding for the two regions.

Syahruddin also said Mustapha should focus on improving institutional efficiency and service delivery in East Malaysia while addressing crucial socio-economic disparities.

Another analyst, Bilcher Bala, said Mustapha needed to build public confidence in Sabah and Sarawak that his portfolio truly functioned as a channel to claim rights promised in MA63.

He said Mustapha’s immediate priority should be to ensure that long-outstanding issues surrounding MA63 receive concrete attention instead of remaining political rhetoric.

Bilcher said Mustapha must also strengthen the role of the MA63 implementation action council by ensuring that negotiations do not drag on without clear outcomes.

“His ability to deliver early results will determine whether this appointment is seen as a purely political move or as a turning point in the struggle for Sabah and Sarawak’s rights,” said Bilcher.