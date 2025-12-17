Sabah Umno mum on Bung Moktar’s son contesting by-elections

Naim Kurniawan Moktar, the son of the late Bung Moktar Radin, has said a ‘local’ should contest the Lamag state seat. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sabah Umno has avoided confirming whether Naim Kurniawan Moktar, the son of the late Bung Moktar Radin, will contest in the upcoming by-elections for the Lamag state seat and the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat.

Sabah Umno chairman Jafry Ariffin said the party has shortlisted four candidates – all new faces – for both seats, Harian Metro reported.

“No comment on Naim’s name as a candidate. Nothing has been decided yet. We will wait and see.

“As for his statement, that is his personal view, but at the leadership level, we may have a different perspective,” he was quoted as saying.

Naim, the Umno Youth treasurer, had previously said he does not intend to contest in Lamag, despite suggestions that he should stand for both the Lamag and Kinabatangan seats for Barisan Nasional.

He said Lamag should be led by a local to continue his late father’s legacy.

Bung had been the Kinabatangan MP for six terms and had just been elected to a second term as the Lamag assemblyman in the state election last month.

The Election Commission has set Jan 24 for both the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections, with nomination day on Jan 10 and early voting on Jan 20.