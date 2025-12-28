BN man hits back at MIC for blaming Zahid for coalition’s shortcomings

Attempts to make Ahmad Zahid Hamidi the scapegoat for BN’s struggles are misplaced, said a senior leader of the coalition.

PETALING JAYA : A senior Barisan Nasional (BN) leader has hit back at MIC for blaming BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for the coalition’s shortcomings, while bringing little to the table.

The leader, who wanted to remain anonymous, said attempts to make Zahid the scapegoat for BN’s struggles were misplaced.

This was because the challenges faced by BN were linked to changes in the national political landscape and did not boil down to a single individual.

“Under Zahid, Umno and BN are still part of the government and continue to play a stabilising role,” the leader told FMT.

“It is convenient to point fingers at Zahid, but the uncomfortable truth is that MIC has brought very little to the table in recent elections.”

In the 2022 general election (GE15), MIC won only one parliamentary seat, Tapah. Party deputy president M Saravanan is a four-term MP in the constituency.

On suggestions by MIC leaders to pull out of BN if the party continued to be sidelined, the leader said MIC had yet to push for any convincing reforms capable of winning back public confidence.

He also noted that the party was plagued by growing dissatisfaction within the Indian community itself.

“There is a sense that some leaders are disconnected from everyday struggles such as jobs, education, and cost of living. Voters notice that gap,” he said.

On Friday, former MIC vice-president T Mohan said Zahid was considered “baggage” to BN, and it was time for the Umno president to stand down as the coalition’s chairman.

Asked about the “baggage” label, the BN leader said MIC should take a good look at itself and ask what exactly it was contributing to BN.

“Any party that hangs on to past glories, avoids internal reform, and threatens to quit risks becoming a burden,” he said.

He said political parties could no longer survive on nostalgia, but must present themselves as credible and trustworthy.

No ultimatum

The leader also rejected claims that Zahid had issued an ultimatum to MIC, adding that the BN chairman merely sought clarity.

At their annual general meeting last month, MIC delegates resolved to defer a decision on whether to leave or stay in BN. Party president SA Vigneswaran confirmed that all motions, including one on exiting BN, would be referred to the central working committee for consideration.

Zahid had said that MIC’s status would be discussed at BN’s Supreme Council meeting next year, but later warned that BN would decide MIC’s fate if the party continued to waver.

According to the BN leader, Zahid’s stance reflected basic coalition discipline, not personal arrogance.

“Any coalition needs clarity. Without that, trust breaks down,” he said.

The leader also dismissed claims that MIC was entitled to ministerial posts, saying such arguments ignored electoral realities.

“Ministerial positions are based on mandate, not legacy. Without voter support, demanding positions looks more like elite entitlement than democratic right,” he said.