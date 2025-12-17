Sabah, federal govts to meet on Friday on state’s 40% revenue entitlement

Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor called for patience in discussions over the state’s 40% revenue entitlement and other matters under the Malaysia Agreement 1963. (Bernama pic)

KOTA KINABALU : Sabah and federal government representatives are expected to meet on Friday to discuss the return of 40% revenue derived from the state, chief minister Hajiji Noor said.

Hajiji said there was, therefore, no need to discuss the matter in the state assembly, Bernama reported.

He called for patience, especially when it came to the formula and mechanism that would be adopted when disbursing the funds, as well as other issues enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“There is no need for us to discuss or question it here because another meeting will be held between the federal and state governments, if I am not mistaken, on Dec 19.

“Let us wait. As a Sabahan, I will adhere to the constitution,” he said in his winding-up speech on the Supply Bill 2026 in the state assembly today.

On Oct 17, the Kota Kinabalu High Court ruled that the Federal Government acted unlawfully and exceeded its constitutional powers by failing to fulfil Sabah’s right to 40% of the state’s revenue for the years 1974 to 2021.

Hajiji said he believes any negotiation regarding the issue will be based on the court’s decision.

Earlier, deputy chief minister Masidi Manjun, who is also the state’s finance minister, said a proposal will be tabled at the next Cabinet meeting regarding constitutional amendments, to allow the state to collect certain revenue sources independently.