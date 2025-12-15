Social media platforms with over 8mil users deemed registered from Jan 1

The move will include WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : All online messaging and social media service providers in Malaysia with eight million users or more will be deemed registered as an applications service provider from Jan 1, says the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

This includes WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The commission said this was a dispensation of formalities under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to ensure that large-scale service providers operate within Malaysia’s legal and regulatory framework.

“This approach also aligns with the licensing framework for internet messaging and social media service providers, enforced on Jan 1, to strengthen accountability and compliance with Malaysian law.

“This initiative also ensures that all platforms involved bear clearer responsibility for user safety, particularly in safeguarding children and families,” it said in a statement.

MCMC added that this would not interfere with the global operations of service providers, saying its approach aligned with international practices aimed at regulating large-scale online platforms.

“MCMC will continue to work closely with service providers and other law enforcement agencies to strengthen online safety, particularly for children and families, for the benefit of all users in Malaysia.”

Further details on the deeming provision under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 can be found here.