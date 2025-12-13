Online Safety Act, minimum age can curb child sexual abuse material, say experts

The government is regulating online platforms to restrict users under the age of 16 from accessing content. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : Proposals to restrict social media access for users under 16, alongside the enforcement of the Online Safety Act 2025 (ONSA), mark a major shift in Malaysia’s fight against child sexual abuse material (CSAM), experts say.

Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Mohamad Naqiuddin Dahamat Azam said the move shifts Malaysia from a reactive model to a preventive approach, requiring tech companies to safeguard underage users as a condition of operation.

“Setting age limits and regulating content according to developmental stages, along with platform compliance under ONSA, can reduce the risk of children being exposed to digital harm.

“This aligns with global practices by platforms such as Meta, which has introduced teen safety features, including filters for sensitive content and limits on interactions with unknown accounts,” Naqiuddin told FMT.

Mohamad Naqiuddin Dahamat Azam.

It was previously reported that the government plans to regulate online platforms to block users under 16 from accessing inappropriate content.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is developing 10 subsidiary regulations under ONSA, effective next year, with a focus on online child protection and age-appropriate content.

Naqiuddin cited the discovery of more than 880,000 CSAM files in a joint police- MCMC operation last October as evidence of the seriousness of the problem

“Each time an abusive image is viewed, downloaded or shared, the victim experiences mental ‘re-victimisation’.

“The impact can affect their identity, emotional health and ability to form healthy relationships as adults,” he said, stressing that platform providers should not rely solely on user reports.

Cyber Consumers Association Malaysia (CCAM) president Siraj Jalil said parents play an important role in educating children on the need for these regulations.

“They need to understand the risks they face if these rules are not followed,” he said.

“Some parents still create (social media) accounts for their children, acting as influencers and showcasing specific subjects or talents.”

Siraj Jalil.

Siraj warned that allowing children online without proper safeguards could become an offence under ONSA, as future enforcement will tie account verification to parental responsibility

“Future steps will identify users’ identities, and any exploitation would implicate the parent who verified the account.

“That is an offence, and identities should not be falsified to allow children to use social media,” he said.