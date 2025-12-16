Adam Adli made acting Melaka PKR chief, replacing Shamsul

Adam Adli took over as acting Melaka PKR chief yesterday, replacing Shamsul Iskandar Akin who remains head of the party’s Hang Tuah Jaya division.

PETALING JAYA : PKR communications director Adam Adli has been appointed acting Melaka PKR chief to replace Shamsul Iskandar Akin, who was charged earlier this month with accepting RM176,829 in bribes.

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh announced Adam’s appointment, which she said took effect yesterday.

In a statement, she also said that Shamsul remained the Hang Tuah Jaya PKR chief.

Adam, the Hang Tuah Jaya MP, is also deputy youth and sports minister.

The former student activist holds no divisional post as he was soundly defeated in his bid to become Hang Tuah Jaya PKR deputy chief during the party’s divisional polls in April.

Nonetheless, he was later appointed deputy Melaka PKR chief.

Shamsul meanwhile clinched the Hang Tuah Jaya PKR chief’s post by a comfortable margin.

He resigned last month as senior political secretary to prime minister and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim ahead of allegations levelled by controversial businessman Albert Tei.

Tei, who was already standing trial on corruption charges involving mineral exploration licences in Sabah, claimed that he spent RM629,000 on Shamsul, including on renovations for properties linked to the PKR man, as well as premium cigars and custom suits.

The two men were charged in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court on Dec 4.