MCA’s ultimatums lose bite when repeated, warns Umno Youth man

Umno Youth secretary Hafiz Ariffin said MCA has limited alternatives outside of BN, as PH is out of the question given its inclusion of DAP. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth secretary Hafiz Ariffin has warned that MCA’s repeated ultimatums to Barisan Nasional (BN) risk losing their impact if not accompanied by a clear way forward, saying continued cooperation in the coalition remains the most practical option for the party.

“We respect MCA and I feel that MCA’s ultimatum does carry some influence in BN. However, when such ultimatums are repeatedly issued without a clear path forward, they risk losing their effectiveness.

“It gives the impression that there is an underlying demand or grievance, but one that remains unresolved,” he told FMT.

Hafiz also said that MCA had limited alternatives outside of BN, adding that Pakatan Harapan (PH) was out of the question given its inclusion of DAP.

“It would also be difficult for MCA to align with Perikatan Nasional, since Gerakan already occupies a similar political and ideological space within that bloc,” he said.

He added that MCA held seats under the BN banner in several parliamentary and state constituencies, which he said would be difficult for the party to reclaim independently.

MCA’s general assembly earlier this month rejected any form of cooperation with DAP in the next general election, saying the party should set its own course if any BN component works with DAP in the nationwide polls.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi later played down the ultimatum, saying his party had no direct relationship with DAP and that BN had only established a “coalition to coalition” relationship with PH.

Akademi Nusantara’s Azmi Hassan said MCA was in a weak position and lacked the leverage to issue demands.

“BN and Umno do not care much if MCA remains or joins other coalitions. You don’t make demands when you’re very weak, especially when you need to cling to a bigger party.

“In this case, BN can just ignore the ultimatum and work towards the general election,” he said.