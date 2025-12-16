No need for dedicated Bumiputera ministry, says analyst

Former Senate president Rais Yatim had suggested that the government form a Bumiputera development ministry to bolster the community’s position in the national economy.

PETALING JAYA : A political analyst has dismissed former Senate president Rais Yatim’s call for the government to form a new ministry dedicated to looking after the interests of the Bumiputera.

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Azeem Fazwan Ahmad Farouk said Putrajaya would be better off coordinating the functions of the existing agencies to prevent overlaps and ensure the orderly implementation of policies.

“Agencies like Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) and the Prime Minister’s Department’s Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) already play key roles in Bumiputera development.

“Establishing a new ministry is unnecessary because there are already too many agencies (meant to look after Bumiputera interests),” he told FMT.

Rais suggested that the government form a Bumiputera development ministry during the Melayu 153 convention over the weekend, saying it could help bolster the community’s position in the national economy.

The title of the convention was a reference to Article 153 of the constitution, which safeguards the “special position” of the Malays and natives of Sabah and Sarawak and allows preferential policies on scholarships, public service positions, education and business licences.

Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan backed the proposal, saying such a ministry could coordinate Bumiputera policies with a focus on the long-term development of the community in the areas of education, entrepreneurship and asset ownership.

Separately, Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said a ministry of the sort could help clearly interpret and define Article 153 of the Federal Constitution to ensure that Bumiputera policies remain consistent, regardless of which party is in government.

He said the implementation of Bumiputera policies depended on how the government of the day interprets the provision.

“The uncertainty surrounding the implementation of Bumiputera policies often causes issues, especially the perception (or narrative) that Malay power is supposedly eroding under a certain government,” he added.