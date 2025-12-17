7 ministers, 8 deputy ministers sworn in

(From left) New ministers Akmal Nasir, R Ramanan, Noraini Ahmad and Arthur Joseph Kurup taking their oaths of office at Istana Negara. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Seven ministers, including two new appointees, and eight new deputy ministers took their oaths of office before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Negara this morning.

Bernama reported that the swearing-in, which took place at Singgahsana Kecil at 10am, was also attended by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The ministers and deputy ministers signed their instruments of appointment, witnessed by Chief Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh.

Anwar announced the appointments and reshuffling of several portfolios yesterday.

The new ministers are Sungai Buloh MP R Ramanan, Wanita Umno chief Noraini Ahmad, Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasir, Sabah PKR chief Mustapha Sakmud, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah president Arthur Joseph Kurup, Senator Zulkifli Hasan and Sungai Petani MP Dr Taufiq Johari.

The newly appointed deputy ministers are Sim Tze Tzin, Shahar Abdullah, R Yuneswaran, Mordi Bimol, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, Chiew Choon Man, Lo Su Fui and Marhamah Rosli.