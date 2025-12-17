Anwar calls for bold decisions, fast policy execution from new Cabinet

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim chairing the first Cabinet meeting after Tuesday’s reshuffle. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on his newly reshuffled Cabinet to act swiftly in implementing policies, underscoring the weight of responsibility entrusted to the ministers.

Today, Anwar chaired the first Cabinet meeting after yesterday’s reshuffle, his second ministerial revamp since forming the unity government in November 2022.

“Being in the Cabinet carries a great responsibility that demands immediate action, bold decisions, and the ability to translate society’s aspirations into policies that are not mere rhetoric,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Every Cabinet member must work with discipline and serve with humility.

“Ensure that policies are implemented with integrity … and without any delay or excuses.”

Seven ministers, including two newly appointed, were today presented their appointment letters by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, at a ceremony at Istana Negara.

The seven ministers and eight newly appointed deputy ministers also took their oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy before Sultan Ibrahim.

The king advised the Cabinet members to carry out their duties with integrity and to prioritise the interests of the rakyat.

He also emphasised the importance of teamwork to ensure the country’s administration runs efficiently and effectively.

“Ministers and deputy ministers must always be on the field to listen to the voices of the people,” the Royal Press Office quoted Sultan Ibrahim as saying.

“You must carry out the responsibilities entrusted to you with dedication and commitment.”