Atrocious to reject ministers because of colour, race, says Anwar

Federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh (left) and education minister Fadhlina Sidek during today’s Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya. (Facebook pic)

PUTRAJAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has hit out at those who took issue with Hannah Yeoh being named as the new federal territories minister in yesterday’s Cabinet reshuffle.

“To reject a person because of her colour, or race … that is atrocious in this day and age.

“Sometimes I can’t understand the level of intolerance of some of our people,” he said at a dinner function with editors and senior journalists here.

Yeoh, who was the youth and sports minister, took over the federal territories portfolio previously held by Dr Zaliha Mustafa, one of two ministers who were dropped from the Cabinet.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s Tawau MP Lo Su Fui, meanwhile, was appointed as her deputy.

Critics of the new Cabinet lineup include PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, who claimed the appointment of two Chinese leaders to the federal territories’ portfolio was intended to strengthen DAP’s influence in major urban centres.

Anwar dismissed this, saying: “She (Yeoh) represents the government and its policies, not DAP. I don’t represent PKR, but the government and its policies.”