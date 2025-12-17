Civil defence officer claims trial to approving meals contract for wife

Ruhaizul Md Isa @ Mansor (centre) at the Kangar sessions court today. (Bernama pic)

KANGAR : A civil defence officer pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to a charge of abusing his position to approve a service contract for his wife, leading to an unlawful financial gain of RM7,350, in August 2016.

Ruhaizul Md Isa @ Mansor, 45, entered the plea after the charge was read to him before judge Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi.

He is accused of using his position as an assistant officer in the civil defence force (APM) to approve a government order and payment for meals provided by his wife’s company, Sinar Rizki Barakah Resources, for an event organised by the Perlis APM.

The offence is said to have been committed between Aug 28 and 30, 2016, at the Perlis APM office.

The charge, framed under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24, carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

The court set bail at RM5,000 with one surety, and fixed next mention on Jan 19 for document submission.

MACC deputy public prosecutors Ahmad Fariz Abdul Hamid and S Sujatha led the prosecution, while counsel Syed Muhammad Anwar Syed Lokman Hakim represented Ruhaizul.