Cyber Crime Bill will help curb queer dating apps, says Zahid

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the drafting of the Cyber Crime Bill is a proactive move by the government to curb high-tech cyber crimes. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Cyber Crime Bill being drafted by the government provides a framework to deal with the promotion of dating apps for the queer community, said deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the existence and prevalence of queer dating apps could lead to an increase in modern cyber crimes.

“The drafting of the Cyber Crime Bill is a proactive move by the government to curb high-tech cyber crimes, including offences linked to queer dating apps.

“Although the bill has no specific provision that deals with queer dating apps, the legal framework introduced will form the basis to curb the abuse of the digital system, including the risk of cyber crimes stemming from queer dating apps,” he said in a written parliamentary reply.

Zahid was responding to Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut) who wanted to know the government’s plans to curb queer dating apps via the Cyber Crime Bill.

This bill will replace the Computer Crimes Act 1997.

Zahid went on to say that licensed service providers are responsible for reducing harmful content, including queer dating apps, directed at users.

Homosexuality is a crime in Malaysia.