Fifa rules Harimau Malaya to forfeit 3 matches over ineligible players

Fifa’s disciplinary committee ruled that Malaysia have forfeited three recent friendly matches, with the results recorded as 3-0 defeats. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia’s results in three international friendly matches have been overturned to 3-0 defeats following a Fifa ruling that the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) fielded ineligible players.

The ruling affects Malaysia’s matches against Cape Verde, Singapore, and Palestine.

Harimau Malaya had drawn 1-1 with Cape Verde at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras on May 29, beaten Singapore 2-1 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Sept 4, and edged Palestine 1-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, on Sept 8.

Fifa’s disciplinary committee, which met on Dec 12, ruled that Malaysia had forfeited all three matches, with the results recorded as 3-0 defeats.

In a statement, FAM said Fifa’s disciplinary committee also imposed a fine of CHF10,000 (RM51,414) on the national football association.

FAM said it would submit a written request to Fifa to obtain the grounds for the decision before considering its next course of action.

Last month, Fifa’s appeal committee upheld the sanctions on FAM and the seven naturalised Malaysian footballers who were penalised by Fifa in September after the world football body said FAM had submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility before Malaysia’s 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam on June 10.

FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs (about RM1.8 million) while each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs (about RM10,560) and suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities.

The seven players involved are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomas Garces, Rodrigo Julian Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano.

Fifa’s appeal committee last month instructed the secretariat of Fifa’s disciplinary committee to investigate the fielding of several of the sanctioned players in the three friendly matches.

The inquiry sought to establish the circumstances under which they participated, and whether further sanctions were necessary.

Fifa’s appeal committee said last month that Arrocha played in the match against Cape Verde.

It also said Arrocha, Garces, Holgado, Figueiredo and Iraurgui played in the game against Singapore, with Figueiredo getting on the scoresheet.

Arrocha, Holgado and Figueiredo played in the match against Palestine, where Figueiredo scored the only goal.