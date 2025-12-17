GE16 a long way off, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today said implementing reforms and addressing problems faced by the rakyat will be two key priorities for his administration next year.

PUTRAJAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the next general election will not be called anytime soon, despite a more positive economic outlook.

Anwar said he is currently focused on implementing reforms, among other priorities.

“The next general election is still a long way off.

“I am focused on continuing to implement reforms and addressing problems faced by the rakyat.

“These will be the two central priorities for next year,” he said at a meeting with editors here today.

Anwar was asked if he will be calling for a general election in view of better economic indicators and strengthening of the ringgit.

The current term for the federal government ends in December 2027, after which a general election must be called within 60 days.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, also promised better prospects for Malaysia in future.

“Although things are relatively better, now it will be better later,” he said.

Two months ago, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook mooted for the state elections in the 11 states in Peninsular Malaysia be held concurrently with the 16th general election (GE16) on grounds it would save costs and realign the terms of the federal and state governments.

The statistics department had said in September the country’s economic indicators improved in September, with the Leading Index recording a 0.8% increase to 113.3 points. Last year it stood at 112.4 points.