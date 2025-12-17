UEC one of several certs accepted by top China unis, say alumni

The groups representing alumni from Peking University, Tsinghua University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University said the UEC was long recognised by China’s leading higher education institutions. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) is just one pre-university qualification accepted by top universities in China but remains a key pathway for students planning to further their studies in the country, say three alumni groups.

The groups, representing Malaysian alumni from three top public varsities in China, said the UEC itself was long recognised by China’s leading higher education institutions.

In a statement, they said Peking University had recognised the UEC since 2009, with all Malaysian undergraduates enrolled that year gaining entrance to the university based on their UEC results.

“In subsequent years, the number of Malaysian students enrolling at Peking University continued to increase, with a significant proportion admitted based on their UEC results.

“In 2021, a total of 48 Malaysian undergraduate students were admitted to Peking University, of whom 35 were admitted on the basis of their UEC results,” said the groups representing alumni from Peking University, Tsinghua University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

They said these universities also accepted other local and international certifications, including Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia, A-Level and the US’s Scholastic Assessment Test.

This offered undergraduates flexibility and choice based on their academic preparation and individual circumstances, they added.

“We welcome all eligible applicants – whether applying on the basis of the UEC or other recognised examination results – to pursue their studies at universities in China, broaden their perspectives, develop both academically and personally, and contribute to society upon completion of their studies.

“The associations further hope that public discussions on education and university admissions will be based on complete and accurate information, so as to avoid unnecessary confusion that may affect students’ choices about higher education,” they said.

The groups were responding to Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who said three days ago that the UEC was not a condition for entrance to top Chinese universities.

Asyraf, the Umno secretary-general, said the likes of Peking University, Tsinghua University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University were already accepting Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia graduates from Mara.

He also said Mara’s junior science colleges offered languages like Arab, Mandarin, French and German, with students who excel prioritised for scholarships at top foreign varsities, including in China.

The debate over the UEC reignited last week after DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming announced plans to push for its recognition, drawing pushback from Umno leaders among others.