Father, son die after car plunges down roadside cliff in Kelantan

Firefighters extricating the two victims from the wreckage of their car this afternoon. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man and his son died when the Perodua Alza they were in plunged down a roadside cliff after crashing into a Toyota Lexus at Kampung Batu Melintang in Jeli, Kelantan.

The 39-year-old father and his 16-year-old son died at the scene in the 1.50pm incident due to severe injuries. Their remains were handed over to the health ministry to be brought to Jeli Hospital’s forensic unit.

Jeli fire and rescue station chief Azhar Elmi Mustofar said they received an emergency call at 1.59pm and arrived at the scene at 2.14pm.

“The Alza had flipped over and fell down the cliff, trapping the two victims,” Sinar Harian reported him as saying.

Azhar said the two victims were extricated from the wreckage using hydraulic cutters and they were confirmed dead by health ministry officials.

He said the driver of the Lexus had sustained light injuries.