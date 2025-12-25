Man said to have consumed drugs with lawyer M Ravi arrested in S’pore

Lawyer M Ravi, known for representing those on death row in Singapore, died yesterday. (MRAVILaw pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man who claimed he had consumed drugs with former lawyer M Ravi, hours before the lawyer was pronounced dead, has been arrested in Singapore.

This was confirmed by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) last night, CNA news channel reported.

It said police confirmed this in response to media queries on how the lawyer had died suddenly at 56 yesterday.

Ravi had been recognised for his human rights advocacy and for defending those on death row, including at least two Malaysians caught with drugs in Singapore.

Police said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was called to attend to an urgent case in an apartment at about 5.40am yesterday.

Paramedics were also summoned to treat Ravi. He was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital unconscious and subsequently pronounced dead.

CNA said police said there was another person present at the apartment when SCDF arrived. The person, identified as “A” by the police, had called SCDF.

“A” told police he and Ravi had taken drugs a few hours earlier and Ravi exhibited “concerning symptoms” after he took the drugs.

“A” said he administered cardiopulmonary recitation to Ravi. “A” also admitted the drugs belonged to him, police added.

CNA said based on preliminary investigations, police do not suspect foul play in Ravi’s death but were waiting for the post-mortem results.

CNB has arrested “A” for misuse of drugs.