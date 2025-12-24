1 dead, 1 injured in Kelantan airport construction site accident

Pengkalan Chepa fire and rescue station operations commander, Shamsudin Ismail said the worker injured in the accident at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport construction site suffered a broken leg. (Facebook pic)

KOTA BHARU : One worker was killed and another injured in an accident at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport construction site in Pengkalan Chepa here.

Pengkalan Chepa fire and rescue station operations commander, Shamsudin Ismail said their team arrived at the scene 18 minutes after receiving the emergency call at 4.49pm.

“Upon arrival, we found two male workers involved in the accident. One had a broken right leg, while the other was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The deceased was identified as Muhammad Mas Idham Mahamad, 22, from Banting, Selangor. His body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said.

The injured victim was taken to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II for treatment.