Felcra sets 15% dividend for FY 2025, to be paid in early 2026

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Felcra should continue being a model example, not only in terms of profitability but also in governance and benefits to members. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The dividend based on the operations of the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) for the 2025 financial year has been set at 15% and is expected to be paid early next year, says deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the dividend reflected Felcra’s ability to maintain profits through a more disciplined management approach and close monitoring to ensure that its cooperatives and subsidiaries continue to perform sustainably, without leakage.

Zahid, who is also rural and regional development minister, said that a transparent approach must form the basis of the cooperative’s financial performance, while ensuring that members’ interests are always prioritised.

“We want this cooperative to continue being a model example, not only in terms of profitability but also in governance and benefits to members. My approach is hands-on, and monitoring must not be rushed to avoid leakage,” he said when officiating the 43rd annual general meeting dinner of Koperasi Peserta-Peserta Felcra Malaysia Bhd (KPFB) here last night.

Also present were Felcra Bhd chairman Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and KPFB chairman Sabari Misran.

Zahid said KPFB’s performance as a subsidiary demonstrated the strength of the cooperative model, which emphasises a balance between business growth and social responsibility in line with inclusive development principles.

He said management priority was given to KPFB as its membership was significantly larger than shareholders of other subsidiaries, ensuring that economic benefits could be widely shared.

“KPFB is not merely pursuing profits but building business success that benefits participants, the community, and the overall Felcra ecosystem,” he said.

Zahid also announced that attendance allowance for the KPFB annual general meeting this year would be set at RM1,000 as a token of appreciation for the commitment, loyalty and active role of representatives in strengthening the cooperative’s direction.

He said the rate not only reflected the cooperative’s strong financial position but also demonstrated KPFB’s ability to continue delivering fair and sustainable returns to its members.