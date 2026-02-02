Zahid calls for greater emphasis on strengthening religious tolerance

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who officiated the opening of the additional building of the Madrasathul Gouthiyyah surau in Brickfields, said the area is home to more than 17 places of worship of different religions, including churches and temples. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said there must be greater emphasis on strengthening religious tolerance and moral values, and ensuring the safety of places of worship to preserve harmony among Malaysia’s multiracial society.

Zahid said such emphasis was increasingly significant in urban areas that are home to various places of worship, Bernama reported.

“We must learn to respect other religions. This is how Malaysia becomes a harmonious, tolerant and multiracial country,” he was quoted as saying when officiating the opening of the additional building of the Madrasathul Gouthiyyah surau in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, today.

He cited Brickfields as an example, pointing out that the area is home to more than 17 places of worship of different religions, including churches and temples.

Zahid also said Muslims should lead by example in managing differences.

“We must uphold the principle of religious tolerance,” he said.

Selangor executive councillor for religious affairs Fahmi Ngah has called for cool heads over the issue of encroaching temples, saying Islam does not teach Muslims to be confrontational or to engage in conflict.

Responding to certain individuals hoping to take matters into their own hands, including raising funds to demolish allegedly illegal temples, Fahmi said Islamic principles were rooted in good character and harmonious engagement rather than force.

In an interview with selected media, he said adopting a confrontational approach would further divide society and does not solve our problems.

“A more harmonious and moderate approach is better so that we can live harmoniously in a multi-religious country,” he was reported as saying.