Unemployed man charged with killing wife in Bukit Mertajam flat

No plea was recorded from Khairul Rizuan Abdullah after the charge was read in the Bukit Mertajam magistrates’ court as murder cases fall under the High Court’s jurisdiction. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : An unemployed man was charged in the Bukit Mertajam magistrates’ court today with the murder of his wife.

No plea was recorded from Khairul Rizuan Abdullah, 28, after the charge was read before magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Akit, as murder cases fall under the High Court’s jurisdiction, Sinar Harian reported.

Khairul was accused of killing Wan Khairul Safinah Ishak, 44, in their flat at Jalan Tuna, Seberang Jaya, at around 4pm on Dec 8.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code is punishable by death or 30 to 40 years in prison and at least 12 strokes of the rotan, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Suhada Rosli prosecuted while Khairul was unrepresented.

Khairul was not granted bail. The court fixed Feb 10 for case mention and the submission of chemist and autopsy reports.