31 Malaysians rescued from job scam syndicates in Myanmar

PETALING JAYA : Some 31 Malaysians linked to online scam syndicates in Myawaddy, Myanmar, have been repatriated home and handed over to police to facilitate investigations, Wisma Putra said today.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said the return was facilitated through the Malaysian embassies in Bangkok and Yangon, with the cooperation of authorities in Myanmar and Thailand.

“The Malaysians were among several foreign nationals rescued by the Myanmar authorities during recent operations to combat online scam activities in the Myawaddy area,” a ministry statement said.

The ministry said the victims arrived at the Bukit Kayu Hitam border checkpoint in Kedah at about 6.50pm.

It also said while the victims had been identified earlier, their return could not be arranged immediately as they were subject to local immigration laws for illegal entry.

“Through negotiations by the embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok and with the assistance of the immigration authorities, the group was released under Thailand’s national referral mechanism on Dec 19.”

Following their release, the group was received by embassy officials in Bangkok and brought back to Malaysia through Bukit Kayu Hitam.

In March, then inspector-general of police Razarudin Husain was reported as saying that over the past four years, more than 600 Malaysians have fallen victim to job scam syndicates.