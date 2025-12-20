Decor for non-Muslim festivals allowed at halal-certified premises, says minister

Reports that halal-certified eateries and hotels in Melaka were barred from displaying Christmas decorations sparked public criticism.

PETALING JAYA : Halal-certified establishments are allowed to display decorations for non-Muslim faiths, including Christmas, provided certain conditions are met, says religious affairs minister Zulkifli Hasan.

Zulkifli said the position is based on a 2023 decision by the Islamic development department (Jakim), which confirms that halal-certified outlets, including restaurants and hotels, are allowed to use images, illustrations or decorations for non-Muslim festivals.

However, he said the decorations must be non-permanent, must not involve religious worship paraphernalia, and must not be displayed together with the halal certificate or halal logo.

“Halal-certified hotels and food premises are advised to consistently consult relevant certification authorities to obtain accurate clarification and guidance from time to time, to ensure continuous compliance with national standards,” he said in a statement today.

He was responding to reports that halal-certified eateries and hotels in Melaka had been barred from putting up Christmas decorations, following a circular purportedly issued by the state Islamic religious affairs department.

The circular reportedly stated that Christmas decorations are not permitted on the premises of any halal-certified hotel or outlet in Melaka, as Christmas is a religious celebration, not a cultural one, which may “cause faith-related issues”.

The move drew criticism from Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh and several assemblymen, who said the restrictions were unnecessary, as halal status depends on food sources and preparation, not decorations, and that the directive was at odds with Malaysia’s multicultural character.

Zulkifli said respect for Malaysia’s religious and cultural diversity is a defining feature of the country’s multiracial society, and industry players should continue to observe halal standards without undermining social harmony.

He also stressed that close cooperation among state Islamic religious authorities, Jakim and industry players is essential to ensure halal policies are implemented prudently, while safeguarding Muslim interests and broader societal harmony.

“This approach reflects the government’s continued commitment to preserving the integrity of Malaysia’s halal certification while strengthening interfaith and intercultural harmony,” he said.