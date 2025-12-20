Teacher held over alleged sexual assault at KL religious school

Police said the teacher has been with the school in Kampung Pandan for about 11 years. (Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a teacher alleged to have sexually assaulted an 11 year-old pupil at a religious school in Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the 40-year-old man has been teaching at the school for about 11 years.

The suspect has been remanded for six days from today, he said in a statement.

It was reported on Thursday that police were investigating the alleged assault, which occurred several days earlier, following a.report lodged on Dec 16.

The case has been classified under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for physical contact with a child without sexual intercourse.