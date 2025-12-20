Warisan open to ties with peninsula-based parties for GE16

Warisan president Shafie Apdal said collaboration with parties from West Malaysia is best handled at the federal level.

PETALING JAYA : Warisan has said it was open to collaborating with political parties from Peninsular Malaysia for the 16th general election, despite ruling out such alliances in the Sabah polls last month.

Party president Shafie Apdal said he had rejected working with peninsula-based parties to form the state government in the Nov 29 Sabah election, as it wanted to uphold its principle that the state be governed by Sabah-based parties.

“I could have worked with others or made arrangements to take power. But we have our values,” he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

Warisan won 25 seats in the state assembly election, coming in second to Gabungan Rakyat Sabah which secured 29 seats. GRS subsequently formed the state government with the backing of Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan, and others.

Shafie said his party is not opposed to collaborating with parties from West Malaysia, but believes such cooperation is best placed at the national level, noting that Warisan is already cooperating with the federal government.

On a separate matter, Shafie said Warisan has yet to decide whether to contest the impending by-elections for the Lamag state seat and Kinabatangan parliamentary seat on Jan 24.

He said that discussions were still being held. “No decision yet. We are not sure whether Umno or other parties will contest. We have to listen to the voters first.”

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional chose Naim Kurniawan, son of the late Bung Moktar Radin, as its candidate in Kinabatangan. Bung, who was Sabah BN chairman, had represented Kinabatangan for six terms since 1999. He died on Dec 5 at the age of 66.