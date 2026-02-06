Set up select committee on Sabah revenue claim, says Warisan

Norazmi Alimat of Warisan said a select committee should be set up by the state assembly to comprehensively examine the constitutional basis of the revenue claim.

PETALING JAYA : A Warisan divisional leader has called for the setting up of a select committee on Sabah’s claim for a share of tax revenue, saying it was necessary to safeguard the state’s constitutional rights and for future development.

Norazmi Alimat said the bipartisan committee should be tasked with studying and coordinating efforts to implement the claim.

Norazmi Alimat.

“The committee would provide an official legislative platform to comprehensively examine the constitutional basis of the 40% claim, including its implementation history since the formation of Malaysia,” the Daily Express quoted him as saying.

Norazmi, who is the Sepanggar Warisan vice-chief, said the committee should also be tasked with assessing the arrears and financial implications for Sabah.

It should also be empowered to summon relevant witnesses, including federal and state government officials, constitutional and financial experts, and civil society representatives, to obtain a complete picture.

The committee could also formulate practical proposals and realistic implementation mechanisms to be brought to the formal negotiation table with the federal government.

“As Sabahans, whether we are on the government side or the opposition, we must each play our role to the best of our ability because we are all Sabahans who should fight for our rights together — this is about all of us.”

On Oct 17 last year, the High Court in Kota Kinabalu ruled that Sabah was entitled to 40% of net federal revenue derived from the state.

It directed the federal government to conduct a review with Sabah to determine the state’s entitlement for each financial year from 1974 to 2021.

The court also ordered that the review must commence within 90 days and be completed within 180 days.

Three days ago, Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Mustapha Sakmud said a special committee had been formed to examine tax data from federal agencies in Sabah following the High Court’s ruling.