Cops say woman in body in bag case, was killed in Ampang, Selangor

PETALING JAYA : The woman whose body was found in a bag buried in Kampung Batu 4, Pedas in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, was believed to have been murdered in a house in Ampang, Selangor, according to police.

Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief Idzam Jaafar said it is believed that the victim and a suspect had an argument before the victim was strangled, Bernama reported.

“This is based on the investigation and the suspect’s statement. The 51-year-old suspect and the victim are said to have argued at the victim’s house in Ampang over some financial matters. Investigations are still ongoing,” he told reporters in Seremban today.

Idzam said the woman’s body has still not been identified and the results of DNA tests are still pending. He added that the victim’s body has not been claimed.

Earlier, it was reported that two male suspects, aged 51 and 41 respectively, were remanded to assist in the investigation related to the discovery of the woman’s body, and the case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

On Thursday, Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the body was believed to be that of a woman reported missing in Ampang, Selangor, since Dec 8.