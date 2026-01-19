Charred bodies found after car fire at Jitra toll plaza

The Kedah fire and rescue department received a distress call about a car on fire at 1.05am. (Fire and rescue department pic)

JITRA : The charred bodies of two individuals were found in a burnt-out car at the northbound Jitra toll plaza on the North-South Expressway early today.

Kedah fire and rescue department operations division assistant director Azhar Mohamad said a distress call was received at 1.05am, and a seven-member team from the Jitra fire and rescue station was dispatched to the scene, about 6km away.

“We found a Honda Civic FD engulfed in flames, with about 85% of the vehicle destroyed. Two victims, believed to be a man and a woman, were discovered inside the car.

“Five members of the Seberang Nyonya volunteer fire team assisted the operation. The victims were extricated after the fire was brought under control at 1.23am,” he said in a statement today.

Azhar said the bodies were handed over to the police for further action, and that the operation concluded at 4.15am.