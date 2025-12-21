Decide future with BN or we’ll do it for you, Zahid tells MIC

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition’s constitution could be amended to allow ‘Friends of BN’ parties direct membership.

PERAI : Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has warned that the coalition will decide the fate of MIC if the party continues to waver on whether it wants to remain in the alliance it co-founded more than seven decades ago.

“A certain party had decided at their annual general meeting that they would leave it to their leadership (to decide) whether they want to remain in BN or not, but they do not have a decision.

“I say, if they do not have a decision, we will decide for them,” he said in his opening address at Makkal Sakti’s 17th annual general assembly here today.

Later, at a press conference, Zahid confirmed that he was referring to MIC, and noted that a letter by the party seeking inquiries about Perikatan Nasional had been circulating, which he interpreted as a sign that the party had shifted loyalty.

He again said that if MIC remained undecided, the BN leadership would decide its fate.

“We don’t want a situation where one thing is said in the morning, then something else in the afternoon, and another thing tomorrow,” he said.

Yesterday, Zahid had said MIC’s status in BN will be discussed at the coalition’s Supreme Council meeting next year.

MIC delegates resolved at their annual general meeting last month to defer a decision on whether to leave or remain in BN.

Party president SA Vigneswaran later clarified that all motions, including one on exiting BN, would be referred to the central working committee for consideration.

Stumbling block in admitting Makkal Sakti

Zahid also said BN’s leadership will soon meet to consider whether the coalition should be rebranded or restructured, given constitutional hurdles that prevent new “core” parties from joining.

Under the current constitution, he said, admission requires unanimous approval from Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

“This is why Friends of BN parties remain associate members due to the constitutional constraints.

“So, until amendments are made, I appreciate the loyalty and patience of those in the Friends of BN leadership,” he said, hinting that one party did not approve of Makkal Sakti’s admission.

Friends of BN are allied parties that support the coalition without being full members. It is not known when Makkal Sakti applied to join BN.