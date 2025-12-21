Flood evacuee numbers drop in Pahang, Terengganu

In Kemaman, Terengganu there are 571 flood victims currently taking shelter at a single PPS. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The number of flood victims in Pahang and Terengganu continues to decline, with 3,146 people still at relief centres (PPS) in both states as of this afternoon.

In Pahang, flood conditions in Rompin have improved, with the number of affected victims reduced to 2,575 people at 33 PPS as of 4.25pm, compared with 4,873 people at 41 PPS earlier this morning.

Based on the social welfare department’s (JKM) Infobencana application, Kuantan has the second highest number of victims, with 1,986 people in 19 PPS.

This was followed by Pekan (430 people), Bera (69), Temerloh (35), Maran (35) and Jerantut (20).

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims in the Kemaman district dropped to 571 people as of 4pm, compared with 921 people at 9am today.

The Terengganu state disaster management committee secretariat said all victims in the Kemaman district are currently taking shelter at a single PPS, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Mentok.

Two PPS, SK Binjai and SK Chukai, were closed at noon after all evacuees were allowed to return to their respective homes.