Najib’s supporters gather outside court complex ahead of house arrest verdict

KUALA LUMPUR : Over 100 supporters of Najib Razak have gathered outside the Kuala Lumpur court complex here ahead of a court decision which could allow the former prime minister to serve the remainder of his jail term under house arrest.

The supporters had gathered as early as 7am, chanting slogans such as “Justice for Najib”, “Free Bossku” and “Lawan tetap lawan (The fight must go on)”.

It is understood that those attending the gathering came from various states, including northern Peninsular Malaysia.

Six buses from Pekan, Pahang, were said to have brought Najib’s loyal supporters.

Najib, a former MP for Pekan, arrived from Kajang prison at 8.40am.

High Court judge Justice Alice Loke is expected to deliver her decision on Najib’s application to serve the remainder of his six-year jail term under house arrest, as provided in a disputed royal addendum to a pardons board order.

Najib was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million belonging to SRC International and has been serving his sentence at Kajang prison since August 2022.

A judicial review was filed last year seeking to compel the government to execute the addendum, allegedly from the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.