Sarawak DAP never ruled out federal posts, says Chong

Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen said an SUPP leader was “mistaken and confused” when accusing DAP of making a U turn on political positions. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak DAP had never ruled out holding federal positions, but had only committed to remaining in opposition in the state assembly, state party chief Chong Chieng Jen said.

He said Sim Kiang Cheok of Sarawak United People’s Party was “mistaken and confused” when he described the appointment of Mordi Bimol as deputy youth and sports minister as amounting to a U turn by DAP.

Chong said: “The allegation that Sarawak DAP said we would remain as backbenchers is not true. What we previously meant was that we would remain in opposition in the Sarawak state assembly,” he told FMT.

“When it comes to federal postings, it would be illogical to exclude MPs from the same party simply because they are in opposition in their own state,” he said. “Sarawak DAP is part of the national DAP, which is a party in the federal Parliament. State legislatures are a separate matter.”

In 2022, media reports quoted Chong as saying that Sarawak DAP would “take on the role of providing checks and balances in Parliament”, ensuring that transparency and good governance are implemented by ministries and government agencies.

On Friday, state DAP secretary Alan Ling said the statement did not permanently exclude the party from holding executive responsibilities at the federal level.

Separately, DAP’s Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong said SUPP should celebrate the rise of a capable Sarawakian. “Be proud when a Sarawakian Dayak rises, regardless of party.” she said.