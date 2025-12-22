Sim wins defamation suit against Sarawak DAP chief

SUPP president Dr Sim Kui Hian, a Sarawak deputy premier, said the FB posts were put up by DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen with intent to damage his reputation.

PETALING JAYA : The Kuching High Court has ruled in favour of Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president Dr Sim Kui Hian in his defamation suit against state DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen concerning two Facebook posts published in April 2020.

Justice Alwi Abdul Wahab awarded Sim RM350,000 in general and aggravated damages for defamation, RM50,000 in general damages for malicious falsehood, and RM100,000 in costs, Dayak Daily reported.

The judge said Sim, a Sarawak deputy premier, had successfully proven that Chong’s postings were maliciously published with intent to damage his reputation.

He also said Chong had failed to establish the defences of justification and fair comment, and dismissed the Stampin MP’s counterclaim in its entirety.

The suit concerned two Facebook posts published in April 2020, in which Chong claimed that state funds meant for food aid during the movement control order had been misused.

Sim filed the suit on June 5 that year.

The suit was initially dismissed on Jan 12, 2021, but the Court of Appeal ordered the matter to go for a full trial before a different judge in March 2021.

Chong, who is also the Padungan assemblyman, said he will appeal against the High Court’s decision.