DAP man slams ‘tone deaf’ celebration over Najib’s failed house arrest bid

Former Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming warned against issuing statements that could inflame sentiments among Malaysia’s various communities.

PETALING JAYA : DAP’s Ong Kian Ming today labelled as “tone deaf” the celebratory social media posts over the High Court’s decision to dismiss a bid by Najib Razak to serve out his sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest.

The former Bangi MP said such posturing ignored the feelings of many in the Malay community who might not support Najib’s actions over 1MDB but did not want to see a former prime minister humiliated.

He also said that such people would not want to see the leaders of a party which most of them already did not like “celebrating” the court’s decision on social media.

“The country is already divided enough over racial and religious politicking, including after the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

“There is no need to add further ‘fuel to the fire’ by making remarks and issuing statements that are likely to inflame such sentiments among various communities,” he said in a statement.

Ong also said that such “celebratory” actions would more than just weaken the government’s ability to function effectively for the remainder of its term over the next two years.

It could also threaten the likelihood of an electoral agreement between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) before and after the next general election, he said.

“Who knows, this might be one of the actions that could lead BN to seek closer cooperation with Perikatan Nasional in the run-up to the next election, to the detriment of PH and its supporters,” he said.

Yesterday, Ong’s party colleague, Yeo Bee Yin, wrote “another reason to celebrate this year end” following the court’s decision.

Her comment drew the ire of Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who described her as being “very rude and inhumane”.

Asyraf also said that it might be time for Umno to review its cooperation with those who did not appreciate the party’s contributions.

Separately, rapper-turned-politician Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad of PKR said Yeo’s post was “uncouth and uncalled for”. Syed Ahmad, also known as Altimet, is the Lembah Jaya assemblyman.

Ong said there was no reason to rub salt into the wound over the judgement, and that Najib had already served more than three years of his jail sentence.

He also noted health concerns repeatedly raised by family members of the former Pekan MP.

“I would feel burdened and sad if I were any of Najib’s children or grandchildren, thinking about how their father and grandfather was sitting alone in Kajang prison while most other people are enjoying their year-end break and celebrating the holidays with their family and friends,” he said.

High Court Justice Alice Loke yesterday dismissed Najib’s judicial review application to compel the government to execute a supplementary royal decree to place him under house arrest for the remainder of his six-year sentence.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged all quarters to approach the matter with patience and prudence, saying it was inappropriate to escalate tensions or worsen the situation during what he described as a delicate period.