DBKL to present 2026 budget to minister, MPs

PETALING JAYA : Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has announced that it will present its 2026 budget to the federal territories minister and deputy minister along with 11 Kuala Lumpur MPs in an upcoming meeting.

DBKL said it remained committed to implementing a targeted and impactful budget that addresses the current needs of the city while ensuring the well-being and quality of life of Kuala Lumpur residents.

“The budget will focus on flood mitigation, urban cleanliness, road and infrastructure improvements, sustainable business initiatives and the maintenance of public housing under DBKL’s supervision,” it said in a statement.

It was responding to the Kuala Lumpur Residents Action for Sustainable Development Association which yesterday called on DBKL to clarify the status of its 2026 budget. It said there has been no clear public information on whether the budget was finalised or approved.

They said although DBKL held a town hall session on the budget in June, there has been no follow-up engagement or update on which proposed projects or initiatives would proceed next year.

They said residents were not informed if any feedback they gave at the town hall was incorporated into the proposed budget, or if any changes were made.