Global passenger system glitch prompts contingency measures at airports

Malaysia Airports said a temporary disruption to a global passenger processing system used by multiple airlines is affecting check-in and boarding procedures. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Airlines operating in the country have activated contingency procedures following temporary disruptions to a global passenger processing system which have affected check-in and boarding procedures.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said that self-service kiosks remained operational, allowing passengers to manually print boarding passes and baggage tags.

“Airport teams are on site to assist with passenger processing where needed,” it said in a statement today.

“The situation across all our airports is being closely managed, with passenger safety and comfort remaining our top priority.”

MAHB said passengers were advised to contact their airlines directly for updates on flight schedules, and to check in online where possible.

“Travellers are advised to follow guidance from airline and airport teams at the terminal,” it added.